Prolific Retford RSPCA volunteer urges people to take action for wildlife by signing up for new scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte Lister was among around 2,000 people who pledged to volunteer their time to become Wildlife Friends for the animal charity last year.

The RSPCA believes by taking part people can make a huge difference for the nation’s wildlife and make a positive impact on their local communities by creating safe, clean and healthy habitats, and a better environment for animals to thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlotte, who lives in Retford, completed a lengthy list of tasks after signing up as a Wildlife Friend in March last year. She made bird houses and cleared routes through hedgerows so that passages were free for hedgehogs to travel along. She also put out hedgehog food and made her own reindeer food, while she also spent time campaigning online for the RSPCA.

Charlotte Lister from Retford was among around 2,000 people who pledged to volunteer their time to become Wildlife Friends for the RSPCA last year

Charlotte, aged 36, said: “I have done a lot of volunteering before this, but I found Wildlife Friends ideal as you can fit the tasks around your work and family life. You record them with the RSPCA app so you have goals to achieve and you really do feel you are making a difference to wildlife in your local community.”

Volunteers earn points as they complete their tasks and those collecting 50 or more points will be presented with a seasonal certificate. Those completing all the tasks across the year will win a prize.

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves added: “By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world. Our Wildlife Friends volunteering scheme is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement