Progress for 1,300-home colliery redevelopment near Worksop as fresh plans submitted

The plans, around Scrooby Road and Snape Lane, Harworth, will see hundreds of homes created across three phases on the former Harworth Colliery land.

The first phase, which has already been created, has brought about 145 homes to the brownfield site.

The second phase, which is being built in four sections, promises 500 homes.

Land off Snape Lane in Harworth, close to where the development will take place

And now developers have put forward plans to improve the road network and create access routes so the third phase and the final 655 homes can be built.

The applicant, Harworth Group Plc, plans to improve the existing access to become a proper road between Blyth Road and Brinsley Way.

Highways drainage would also be built into the roads and a water main would be installed to serve the homes.

Documents say the road improvements will be about 775 metres long and the applicant has discussed its works with Nottinghamshire County Council.

It will involve two junctions created on the improved road to “facilitate future highways access into the Phase Three development area”, the developer says.

A third junction would also be created for future access to a planned public open space.

The plans were lodged to Bassetlaw District Council by planning consultants Zerum on behalf of Harworth Group Plc.

Tim Cook, Zerum’s divisional director, said in documents: “The proposals will improve the existing access road to create a highway to an adoptable standard between Blyth Road and Brinsley Way.”

The wider development, described by the Harworth Group as The Simpson Park plans, was first given planning consent in 2011.

This decision gave wider permission for up to 1,300 homes, a family pub, a new road and open space.

Detailed applications must be submitted to bring forward each phase of the scheme, with the current application specifically asking for the highway works.

Plans for the third phase would need to be approved under a separate ‘reserved matters’ planning application at a future date.

The developer says hundreds of homes and land plots have already been sold with construction expected to continue until 2028.

The site includes homes from Kier, Jones Jomes, Harron Homes and Miller Homes.

It follows the former colliery being demolished in 2016 having operated for more than 80 years.

The developer added: “The site is a key regeneration priority and its redevelopment is strongly supported by the Council and local stakeholders.

“The proposal will unlock the regeneration of a major brownfield site and diversify the local housing offer in line with known demand.”

