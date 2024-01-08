A Prince's Trust personal development and employability course for 16-26 year olds is now recruiting for 2024 team members in Worksop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity, set up in 1976 by His Majesty King Charles III aims to support young people across the country get into employment and education with various programmes and provisions.

After a successful 2023, Worksop Team Programme is recruiting new team members for its spring ’24 Team programme and aims to help 16 - 26 year olds across the area improve their lives with new skills and knowledge that will help them get into employment, education or training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having successfully run 3 teams in 2023 with 33% of the last Team going into employment due to Team, the Worksop provision, based at the Sea Cadets is recruiting new young people to join and benefit from the programme.

Team Programme, a personal development and employability course for 16-26 year olds is now recruiting for 2024 team members.

Run in conjunction with The Inspire & Achieve Foundation - a youth charity based in Mansfield - the 12 week course gives young people the confidence and abilities they need for the future. With areas of the programme covering team building, work experience, interview skills and a community project, which sees the young people find, plan, fundraise and complete a 2 week project that benefits the community.

Students praise the course for how much it improves their confidence, team working skills and employability.

Team is due to start on January 29, with new teams running every 14 weeks.