Praise from parents helps rescued day nursery in North Anston earn 'Good' rating

Lime Tree Day Nursery (The Hall), on Ryton Road, was all set to shut in the summer of 2021 when it was known as Pollywiggles.

But it was rescued by the Lime Tree group, a small family business that also operates nurseries in Barnsley and Rotherham.

And now mums, dads and carers have told Ofsted inspectors how grateful they are, helping the nursery, which has 90 under-fives on its books, to achieve a rating of ‘Good’ from the education watchdog.

"Parents very strongly recommend the nursery,” said the inspectors’ report. “They particularly comment on how well prepared their children are for starting school and the progress they make in their language and personal skills.

"Parents are very appreciative of the nursery’s family ethos and the high quality of information they receive about their children’s progress and guidance for them learning at home.”

Lime Tree, which employs 19 childcare staff, is open Mondays to Fridays from 7.30 am to 6 pm all year round.

Not only was it rated ‘Good’ overall but also in all four individual categories, which cover quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of children, personal development of children and leadership and management.

Outdoor fun for children at Lime Tree Day Nursery in North Anston.

The Ofsted report went on: “Children are very happy in this busy nursery. Staff give them a strong start to their learning.

"The children develop significant confidence as staff introduce them to many experiences, such as travelling on a bus, singing songs in the cathedral and shopping for tools and baking equipment.

"Also, babies and new starters learn to feel secure in their surroundings thanks to the warm and considered care of well-qualified staff.”

The inspectors found that “children feel safe and secure” as staff help them “to learn how to behave well and consider the needs of others”.

Staff ensured that children were “set ambitious goals” and “make good progress through a well-designed curriculum” in which ”the love of books and stories is strongly promoted”.

The inspectors also praised the manager for her “incisive leadership” and "robust support”, and staff for their “warm and positive” interactions with children.