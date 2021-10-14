The Lockside, in Victoria Square, Worksop, has received a significant investment as part of the Craft Union Pub Company’s commitment to put quality pubs back in the heart of communities.

The Lockside will now be a community local pub during the week before transforming back to pub-chain Yates on the weekends, managed by Craft Union operator Mark Reed.

Mark will be making sure that the pub brings together the Worksop community – while bringing in an updated affordable and varied drinks range, all the best sporting action, quizzes, and live music.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith visited the refurbished pub. Pictured with staff member Suzanne Blacker, and pub operator Mark Reed.

The refurbishment has given a new look to the pub’s interior and exterior to the highest standard to ensure a welcoming atmosphere that customers will enjoy.

Mark Reed, operator of The Lockside, said: “I am so excited about the future of the Lockside, it is a new chapter for the venue, and I cannot wait to see it go from strength to strength.

“Our local community is very important to us and our whole business is built around this.”

Keep an eye on the Lockside’s website and social media accounts for upcoming offers and events.

The Lockside pub, owned by Craft Union, in Victoria Square, Worksop.