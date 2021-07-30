Popular TV series looking for dog-lovers

Wood Green, The Animals Charity in Cambridgeshire are a team of experts in matchmaking dog with man, and are looking for people ready to meet their perfect pooch.

The Dog House is a show which follows the process of getting to know the characters and the histories of the rescue dogs, and the array of people from different walks of life waiting to meet their new companion.

In the previous two heart-warming series, people have shown an array of reasons as to why they wanted a dog, ranging from loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise and to live in the moment more, to name a few.

The Dog House are looking for dog rescuers

The TV production company, Five Mile Films, are looking for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be comfortable sharing their reasons why.