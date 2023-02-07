Popular TikTok couple from near Worksop express 'joy' after account ban lifted

Kerry Simpson, aged 38, and Anna Simpson, who will soon turn 31 this February, have surpassed half a million followers on the social media platform TikTok.

The couple, who live in Ollerton with their children, are known by their blended name 'Kerana' and post regular content under the username @Kerana0208 onto the popular site.

The mums – who started their TikTok journey in 2019, share videos featuring a strong message of ‘self-acceptance’ and said sadly they believe unsupportive family members had reported their account.

Kerry and Anna are known as 'Kerana' on social media.

In recent weeks, the couple said their account was banned on January 27, which was a cause for concern.

Kerry said: “It was heartbreaking. This is our life.

“We had spent years trying to get where we are. It was our escape from real life too.

“We absolutely love TikTok, so I am very pleased we have our account back.”

A spokeswoman from TikTok said: “We've brought this to the attention of our safety team and following a review, we can confirm the account was suspended in error.

“I'm afraid this occasionally happens as a result of moderating at scale, but I'm able to confirm the account has now been reinstated.”

The couple said they received a series of automated messages saying they had violated community guidelines last month.

Kerry said their social media manager, Zak Keeling, and her mother had both been very supportive with assisting in the appeal process.

Kerry said: “We got banned three times in one week once, sometimes the ban is in place for 24 hours but this time we have been banned since January 27.

“Our account was restored on Tuesday, February 7 – thanks to our social media manager Zak.

“We are now able to continue posting content and interacting with our followers.”

Anna said: “We are just thrilled.”