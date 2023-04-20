Popular diner which opened near Worksop at the height of pandemic expands with second premises

The fully-licensed Asian fusion barbecue restaurant, which specialises in contemporary fast casual dining with a street food vibe, has proved a huge hit with the locals after it opened its doors at Retford’s Northern Tower Retail Park last month.

A family run business which aims to bring together friends, family and colleagues to enjoy Smokey Eats and Cool Treats, Smoke&Ice offers range of desserts and ice creams.

Founded in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Phil and Carol Holvey alongside daughter Jess, who has inspired many of the Asian fusion dishes on the menu, the restaurant first opened its doors in Edwinstowe in the height of the pandemic.

Phil, Carol and Jess outside the new premises

The trio overcame the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 restrictions to build a loyal customer base with diners from across the local area taking advantage of the restaurants dine in, eat out and delivery offering.

The original eatery proved so successful that the family began the search for a second location, looking at various sites before settling on Northern Tower – a retail development, which forms part of a wide regeneration project, and which is prominently located just a few minutes’ walk from Retford town centre.

Phil said: “Opening a restaurant in the pandemic was not for the faint-hearted; it’s been an adventure to say the least. However, we’re especially proud to have made our dream come true despite the circumstances, and to now be opening a second site in Retford.”

Smoke&Ice Retford is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm, the restaurant employs 20 members of staff and will also host themed event nights that will see fusions with other international cuisine from Italian to Thai and French inspired dishes – another popular concept tried and tested, at their Edwinstowe site.

Matthew Maiden, head of law firm Banner Jones’ Commercial team, who supported with the acquisition of the site, said: “The team behind Smoke&Ice have put a huge amount of work into their original Edwinstowe restaurant, and we are delighted to have been able to support them with the acquisition of a second site in Retford."

