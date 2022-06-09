Dude V Food is back with its popular American-style cuisine – this time with a premises in the heart of Worksop on Bridge Street.

Zack Tingle and business partner Tom Shaw, both ex-servicemen, are behind the new restaurant, with many more exciting plans for the site in the near future.

As an authentic diner, there's an extensive menu of popular handmade burgers, loaded fries and ribs, plus six food challenges for its ambitious diners. Many attempt them, but few are successful.

Dude V Food owner Zack Tingle (right) and business partner Tom Shaw (left).

The diner officially opened last week after more than two years since Zack lost the previous premises in Retford at the beginning of the pandemic.

However, the 10,000 social media followers the business gained in its three years in Retford have waited patiently for its reopening – which has finally arrived.

Zack Tingle said the first week back in business has been ‘great’, and the Saturday of the Jubilee weekend saw a ‘constant’ flow of customers.

He said: “We're glad to be back. We can't wait to see all the regulars again.”

Foodies can enjoy burgers and dirty fries served with a cold beer.

The diner will be open on a part-time basis for the time being, opening from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Saturday 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday 12pm to 8pm.

Although, there are upcoming plans to unveil a breakfast menu.

The diner offers a 10 per cent discount on meals for serving personnel, veterans, and Blue Light Card holders.

To avoid disappointment, the team recommends booking a table by calling (01909) 808916 in their opening hours, or by shooting them a message on their Facebook page.