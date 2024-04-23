Pony club proprietor from Misterton receives anniversary plaque from Princess Anne

A pony club proprietor from Misterton has been given the royal seal of approval with an anniversary plaque presented by HRH Princess Anne.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Andrew Stennett, proprietor of Grove House Stables in Misterton, was awarded the Pony Club’s 25th Anniversary plaque by HRH Princess Anne on April 16.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to accept this award and I hope for many more years working with the Pony Club.”

Andrew established Grove House Stables in 1991 with one horse, one pony, and a very muddy field! Since then, he has developed the site with many more horses and ponies and purpose-built equestrian training facilities.

Andrew Stennett receiving the Pony Club’s 25th Anniversary plaque from Princess Anne.Andrew Stennett receiving the Pony Club’s 25th Anniversary plaque from Princess Anne.
Andrew Stennett receiving the Pony Club’s 25th Anniversary plaque from Princess Anne.

When Andrew saw the ground-breaking new Pony Club centre initiative, after being a member of Grove Hunt Pony Club, he was excited to be able to give his riding school pupils the experience of being a Pony Club member, too.

