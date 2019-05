Officers are requesting assistance from locals to identify the pictured male.

The male entered London Stores in Wharley Thorns at around 11.12am on Sunday May 19.

He may be able to assist policewith theirenquiries regarding beer that was stolen from the store.

Anyone that can offer assistance should contact Pc 2462 PAINTER from Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 19000255532