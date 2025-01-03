Police thank public after missing Whitwell teenage girl found safe and well

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:23 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 10:15 GMT
Police have thanked members of the public for their help tracing a teenage girl who had gone missing from her home in Whitwell.

Mya, who is 17 and from the Whitwell area, had last been seen at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 1.

Derbyshire Police put out a public appeal for help in finding her, with calls for aanyone wwho had seen her to contact officers.

Last night they issued an update to say that she had been found.

The force said: “Missing 17-year-old Mya from Whitwell, has now been found. Mya is safe and well. Thank you to everyone that shared the appeal to find her.”

