Police thank Nottinghamshire football fans for good behaviour during Euros

Nottinghamshire Police has revealed they did not have to deal with any issues due to rowdy fans following the match on Tuesday evening and are now urging fans to repeat this at this weekend’s match.

England face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final tomorrow night (Saturday) and the force has extra resources in place to ensure that fans can enjoy themselves safely.

Now officers are calling for ‘responsibility and calm’ as excitement builds ahead of a busy weekend of football.

Police have praised football fans for their good behaviour during the Euros. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Pubs and bars are expected to be at full capacity in the city and county and assistant chief constable Steve Cooper has reminded people to respect their local area.

He has also stressed that whatever the result of the game, it is not an excuse to be disruptive.

He said: “We want to thank football fans and licensees across the city and county for their support so far in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way and we clearly want to see this continue.

“It is absolutely fantastic to see England performing well in the European Championships and we are all excited at the potential prospect of that success continuing.

“As England move into the quarter-finals, and hopefully beyond, we encourage fans to please continue to show respect and consideration for other football fans, and members of the public, and to continue to follow the public health guidelines.

“We are aware of the large number of people that will gathering at pubs and bars in the city and county and we are well-versed at policing these types of events.

“We have extra officers in place across Nottinghamshire to quickly respond to any incident where they arise and ensure that the public can enjoy the events.

“However, the result on Saturday is not an excuse for anti-social behaviour and we will be taking a firm approach to anyone who is particularly disruptive.

“This is about responsibility and respect for your local bars, pubs and neighbourhoods.

“We certainly don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun but if there are situations that require a police presence, we will be alive to that and we will respond appropriately.

“I’d ask any members of the public that see anything suspicious to report it to police as soon as possible so that we can respond and act quickly”

ACC Cooper has also urged the public to remember the threat Covid-19 still poses.

He added: “While it is great that people are able to share these sporting moments with one another, it is really important to consider the potential for Covid to spread at gatherings.

“We know a lot of young people are out enjoying themselves, and so they should, but if you have had a single dose of the vaccine you do not have as much protection from the virus and the variants.