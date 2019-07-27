Police's support for Nottingham Pride 'shows crimes against sexual orientation will not be tolerated'

Nottinghamshire Police officers, staff and volunteers have paraded through Nottingham showing their support for the city's Pride event.

The event saw thousands of people fill the city centre streets with music, vibrant colour and love to show their support for the county's LGBTQ+ community.

Nottinghamshire Police at Nottingham Pride.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping joined the Nottinghamshire Police team in the annual march alongside our colleagues from British Transport Police Nottinghamshire.

Following the march, officers and staff took the opportunity to engage with members of the community.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "It was a privilege to attend and show my support to Nottinghamshire Pride.

"It was a fantastic event and it was great to see so many people attend.

"Everyone should feel free to be themselves without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

"We want to remind everyone that we are proud to serve and protect this county and reiterate our commitment to tackling transphobic, biphobic and homophobic hate crime in all its forms."

Paddy Tipping said: "Pride is a fantastic celebration of unity, acceptance and hope.

"Notts Pride sends a clear message that hate crimes motivated by someone's sexual orientation or gender identity will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire.

"I was pleased and proud to join the thousands of people taking part in this year's event and hope everyone had a great time."