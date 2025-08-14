Police reunite vulnerable young boy with his parents after he was found walking down a Worksop street in the early hours

Police teams helped reunite a vulnerable young boy with his parents after he was found walking down a Worksop street in the early hours.

The six-year-old was spotted by a member of the public close to Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop around 4.30am on Friday, August 8.

A response team was dispatched to the scene and the boy was located moments later.

The boy was unable to communicate verbally and was kept warm in a police car while inquiries were made at the hospital.

A short time later the child was reported missing from a nearby home and was returned safely to his family by officers once all appropriate checks had been made.

Inspector Jody Leonardi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The boy was in his pyjamas but apart from dirty feet was clearly healthy and well, so initially it was a mystery why he was out in the street.

“My officers did a brilliant job to look after him while inquiries were made. The speed of our response meant he could immediately be safeguarded.

“We later discovered the boy had been diagnosed with ASD so it must have been distressing incident for him.

“Effective communication skills are vital to any police officer and we were able to establish a rapport with the boy and make him feel comfortable and at ease.

“It was assumed initially he may have left the hospital given its proximity so checks took place but these proved negative.

“When the boy was reported missing from home a short time later it was lovely to be able to reunite him with his parents and they were very grateful.

“They were also upset and in shock by what had happened and it appears the boy must have somehow got out of his home through an open 'child-proofed' window on a warm evening.

“It’s another reminder that police work is not just about catching criminals but also protecting vulnerable members of the community.

“The safety of children is of paramount importance to the force.”