Police officer sacked after speeding to Worksop police station under blue lights without good reason

PC Ryan Lee was returning to Worksop Police Station on Potter Street, Worksop, at around 11.05pm on April 26, 2023, when he activated the blue lights on his vehicle – despite having no operational reason to do so.

The response officer travelled at speeds that significantly exceeded the limit and at one point clocked around 101mph on the A614, where the limit was 50mph.

Footage captured by a dash-mounted video camera also showed PC Lee overtaking vehicles on the A617 after crossing solid white line road markings.

The officer then struck a wild animal – believed to be a hare – at high speed on the A614, which also damaged his police car in the process.

PC Lee would go on to plead guilty to a charge of dangerous driving when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 27.

He is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on March 26.

Ahead of this, an accelerated misconduct hearing took place at Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters today (Friday, March 15), which was chaired by Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

At the hearing, PC Lee admitted his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and expressed remorse for his "loss of judgement", while apologising for "letting down members of the public".

CC Meynell agreed that the officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct and PC Lee was dismissed without notice.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is completely unacceptable that PC Lee drove a police car dangerously and significantly above legal speed limits.

“He also activated the vehicle’s blue lights, when he had no operational reason to do so.

"As a police officer, he should have known the danger his actions posed to other road users.