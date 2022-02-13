Officers were called to reports of an assault on a woman in Greenwood Avenue, Harworth, on Wednesday, February 9.

It’s alleged that an officer was pushed over while attempting to calm the situation down. She suffered a cut to her finger during the incident.

A woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody and while en-route to the custody suite it’s alleged another officer was struck to the back of his head.

She is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Adele Anley, 51, of Greenwood Avenue, Harworth, is charged with assault by beating and two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Anley has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on March 2.