Police arrested 15 people after demonstrations were held in Nottingham city on Saturday as officers stood between far-right protestors and counter-protesting Nottinghamshire campaign groups.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, there were several demonstrations in towns and cities across the UK.

Simultaneous demonstrations took place in Nottingham city centre with a high-visibility police presence to ensure there was no large-scale disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen arrests were made during the protests held in and around Old Market Square as far-right and anti-fascist protesters came face-to-face in Nottingham on Saturday, August 3.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Police officers stood between the two groups of protestors as chants were heard from both sides.

Police were seen detaining a number of people at the protests – but the protests are said to have had little impact on the wider city centre beyond Old Market Square.

Some businesses and venues in Nottingham city centre, such as the Broadway Cinema, decided to close due to the planned protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These protests arose following heightened tensions in the country following the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, last Monday.

Some of the UK-wide demonstrations have escalated into riots as seen in Southport as hundreds descended on the grieving town last Tuesday.

DCC Steve Cooper said: “I would like to thank the officers and staff who policed the event for their resilience, professionalism and skill, which ensured these protests remained largely peaceful.

“The vast majority of members of the public who attended protested in a peaceful manner.

“It should be repeated, however, that anyone who comes into the city or our neighbourhoods over the coming days to cause any kind of disorder can expect a robust response.”