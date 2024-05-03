Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place at around 2pm on Wednesday, February 21, at a shop in the in the Priory Centre.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured in this image and have asked anyone who knows her to come forward.

PC Daniel Gray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the female victim who was working behind the till at the time.

“We have been working hard to identify a suspect and believe the woman pictured in this image can help with our enquiries.”