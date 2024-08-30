Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a dispersal order along the A57 in Worksop and surrounding areas, including the McDonald's car park, from Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1.

The police will have marked and unmarked vehicles out to issue tickets, warnings, and seize vehicles if needed.

According to a spokesperson for West Bassetlaw Police, this dispersal order is in response to reports of antisocial behaviour, including noisy cars revving and backfiring.

It is also aimed at addressing the issue of people spectating from dangerous positions in the central reservation and speeding.

There is a dispersal order along the A57 in Worksop and surrounding areas, including the McDonald's car park over the weekend. Photo: Google Maps.

A dispersal order was issued last weekend for the same location.

Commenting on the police update via Facebook, Sarah Burton asked: “Could it be made a permanent dispersal order instead?”

Kath Parker shared feedback about the dispersal order in a comment last weekend.

She said: “Thank you. I heard the boy racers Sunday night, quickly followed by police sirens and surprisingly it stopped for the rest of the evening.

“I appreciate your hard work.”