Police issue CCTV appeal after shop assault in Retford

Police investigating the assault of a shopkeeper in Retforf have released a images of a man they would like to speak with.

Officers were called to the shop in Rufford Avenue, Retford, shortly after 6pm on Friday, November 8, after beer was stolen and the shopkeeper assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was suffered pain to his head after being punched but was not seriously hurt.

It is believed the man pictured in these images can assist with police inquiries and he is urged to come forward.

PC Carl Forman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim and his family and we are determined to get justice for him.

"To this end we believe the person pictured in these images may be able to help us. We urge him or anyone who knows him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 617 of November 8.