Police host free activity days for children in Worksop

Four free activity days will be held at the Edge Centre, on Plantation Hill, on Friday August 6, Wednesday August 11, Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13.

They are aimed at children aged 11 to 16 and will include sports activities and games.

The drop-in anytime sessions run from 10am to 3pm. No booking is required. School early intervention officers, specials and police cadets will be present.