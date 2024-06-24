Police help rescue poorly kittens and cats from Nottinghamshire home
The Gedling North neighbourhood policing team officers visited a property in Collyer Road, Calverton, after a man had failed to attend Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
Once inside they found two adult cats and two kittens, aged 6-7 weeks old, which were in a very poor state of health.
While officers arrested a man inside, in relation to the warrant, concerned colleagues swiftly alerted the RSPCA who sent out an officer.
The cats and kittens, which were all underweight and suffering with flea dermatitis, were taken to the vets for treatment.
The prognosis for the kittens is good as vets caught cat flu in them early.
The two adult cats were health checked, de-flead, de-wormed, and given first vaccinations.
They all currently remain in the RSPCA’s care and are receiving cat flu treatment.
PC Michael Callan, of Gedling North neighbourhood policing team, said: “We’re so pleased the kittens and cats are now on the mend.
"We’ve been told the kittens still need to get used to humans handling them, and they are far too young at the moment for rehoming.
“The RSPCA officer came out to the address straight away after we raised our concerns with them.
"We’re very passionate about animal welfare and it was a very good team effort on the day to remove these kittens and cats so they could get the treatment they needed.
“They are now in good hands and hopefully they will all go on to make a full recovery.”
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Daniel Holman added: “We are so grateful to the police for calling us to help these cats and kittens and it's a great example of partnership working.
"With the animal welfare sector facing a huge crisis at the moment – it is more important than ever that we work together to help people and their animals.
“I am pleased that all the felines are now in RSPCA care and once they have been treated and given the all clear we will look to rehome them when ready.”
None of the rescued kittens or cats had been microchipped.
Pet owners are reminded that it’s now law that cats have to be microchipped, as of 10 June 2024.