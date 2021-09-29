Craig, aged 32, was last seen on Aston Lane, Aughton, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday September 28.

He has not been seen since and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Craig is white, around 6ft 4ft tall, he has a beard and was last seen wearing a black coat with blue tracksuit bottoms and black timberland boots.

Craig, aged 32, was last seen on Aston Lane, Aughton, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday September 28.