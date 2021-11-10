Police growing increasingly concerned for safety of a missing Worksop man and his mother

Peter Pinnock, aged 23, was reported missing from the town on Tuesday November 9.

He is a black Caribbean male, of slim build, 5ft 7inches tall, with black dreadlocked hair and a London accent.

Peter was wearing a dark coloured hooded coat and dark trousers when he was last seen.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Peter Pinnock and his mother Joanne.

It is believed Peter is with his mother, Joanne Pinnock, and officers are also concerned for her safety.

She is 5ft 6 inches tall, slim build with long black braided hair.

Joanne wears glasses and has a piercing above her top lip on the left.

She was wearing a floral patterned hooded coat, a pink top, black leggings and grey Adidas trainers. She was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Peter or know where he might be, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 601 of 09/11/2021.