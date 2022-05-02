Police arrest third suspect after man attacked with hammer in Worksop house

Officers were called to a house in Anston Avenue, Worksop, following reports that a man had been assaulted inside the property.

The victim sustained injuries to his face that are not believed to be life-altering.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Friday, April 29.

He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

This took the number of arrests in this case up to three, with police previously arresting two men, aged 42 and 20, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, just hours after the alleged attack on April 15.

Both suspects were released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is extremely important that everyone knows that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and that we will always do everything in our power as a force to keep this type of violence off our streets.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask that anyone who has any information that could assist us with our investigation comes forward as soon as possible.”