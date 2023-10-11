Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Abi was last been seen on Tuesday, October 10 at around 11.30am.

Abi is described as a white female with tanned skin, long dark hair, slight build, approximately 5ft tall, last seen wearing a school uniform – black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, possibly carrying a white quilted handbag with a chain.