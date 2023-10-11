Police appeal to find missing Worksop 12-year-old schoolgirl
Police have appealed to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Worksop.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Abi was last been seen on Tuesday, October 10 at around 11.30am.
Abi is described as a white female with tanned skin, long dark hair, slight build, approximately 5ft tall, last seen wearing a school uniform – black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, possibly carrying a white quilted handbag with a chain.
If you have seen Abi or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 10th October 2023.