News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

Police appeal to find missing Worksop 12-year-old schoolgirl

Police have appealed to find a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Worksop.
By John Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Abi was last been seen on Tuesday, October 10 at around 11.30am.

Abi is described as a white female with tanned skin, long dark hair, slight build, approximately 5ft tall, last seen wearing a school uniform – black blazer, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, possibly carrying a white quilted handbag with a chain.

If you have seen Abi or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of 10th October 2023.

Related topics:PoliceWorksop