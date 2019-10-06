Police appeal to find missing 91-year-old from Bassetlaw

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an appeal to find a 91-year-old man who is missing from the Ranskill and Bassetlaw area.

Herbert Allen was reported missing at around 13.30pm on Saturday October 5.

Herbert is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 3ins tall.

He is described as having grey balding hair and wears glasses.

His current clothing is not known.

Herbert drives a grey 55 plate Vauxhall Astra.

If you have seen Herbert or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 698 of Saturday October 5 2019.