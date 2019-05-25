Police appeal after jewellery stolen from home in Nottinghamshire village

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a property in Town Street, Sutton cum Lound.

An offender forced entry to the address while the occupants were out and stole jewellery.

Do you recognise this man?

The incident happened at about 9.30pm on Monday May 13.

Police would like to speak to the the man pictured in connection with the burglary.

A white drop side transit van was also seen in the village on May 13 acting suspiciously and may be linked.

Police are urging anyone who saw this vehicle or who has any information to contact them.

If you think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12 of 14 May 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.