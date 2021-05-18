Play centres, cinema and indoor dining: Pictures from in and around Bassetlaw as Covid restrictions are lifted
Lockdown rules in England were eased again today, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 1:18 pm
The latest easing of restrictions saw museums, theatres, cinemas, hotels, play centres and B&Bs reopen.
Six people, or two households, are now allowed to meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors.
With May’s miserable weather continuing, many people in Worksop made the most of being allowed to sit indoors in pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars.
People are also now allowed to hug close friends and family, but have been warned to remain cautious when doing so.
Page 1 of 3