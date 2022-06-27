Ella is best known for her six best-selling books including Deliciously Ella The Plant Based Cookbook, Deliciously Ella, and Quick & Easy, as well as the Deliciously Ella range of plant based food products in supermarkets across the country from Tesco to Boots, Waitrose and Ocado.

“I’m thrilled to be coming to the Festival of Food and Drink in September,” said Ella. “It’s brilliant to be back cooking for live audiences again and showing everyone how interesting and delicious plant-based food can be.”

With a social media audience of 2.5 million people, Ella will make a rare appearance in the free-to-attend Cookery Theatre, hosted by chef and TV Presenter Joe Hurd, on Saturday, September 17.

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills

Event organiser Bev Channell said “We are thrilled to have Ella joining us as she’s not a name you usually see at food festivals. We are delighted she has chosen to join us. The awareness of plant-based foods has increased so much over the past few years and we can’t wait to see what Ella demonstrates for our audience.”