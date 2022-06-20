Plans to install secure prescription collection machine in Bircotes given the go-ahead

Bassetlaw District Council has approved the application to install the Medpoint machine in the existing frontage of Weldricks, in Scrooby Road.

The new machine will allow customers to collect prescriptions without entering the store, or when it is closed outside of trading hours.

A document submitted by the applicant states that the machine will be made out of metal plate at least 5mm thick with an ‘unbreakable’ screen.

Bassetlaw District Council

The machine is also lit for night-time collections with illuminated buttons and collection boxes that light up to assist the customer.

It will also be fitted with CCTV.