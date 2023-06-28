Plans to convert historic Worksop buildings into new housing development rejected over heritage concerns

The applicant had wanted to convert Highfield House in Carlton Road – formerly owned by North Nottinghamshire College – into the new development.

But planning officers at Bassetlaw District Council turned down the plans over road safety concerns and because it would have a negative impact on the town’s heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the application, Highfield House would have been converted into two new dwelling, while a further nine new dwellings would have been erected after a number of outbuildings were demolished.

Worksop's Highfield House

The development would also have sat within the grounds of the historic Worksop building traditionally known as The Mount, and a historic coach house which developers had wanted to turn into a garage.

A heritage impact statement, submitted as part of the application process, states that the development would sit within the Mr Straw’s Conservation Area, and the new homes would not be in-keeping with surrounding properties.

READ MORE: Women footballers from Worksop are special guests at show home opening

It reads: “The conservation area incorporates a long stretch of Blyth Road, with its villa housing, the southern stretch of Carlton Road, including the whole of the North Nottinghamshire College site which lies on the east side of the road, and a number of detached villas to the north of the college site, and semi-detached villas on the west side of Carlton Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Carlton Road was an edge-of-town stretch of road, which started to be developed in the mid 19th century, at around the same time that the Manchester, Sheffield and Lincolnshire railway arrived in Worksop.”

An officer report adds: “The significance of Highfield House and The Mount are detailed in the Mr Straw’s Conservation Area appraisal. They are regarded as non-designated heritage assets and are positive buildings which contribute to the conservation area setting.

"They are particularly highly regarded as they are some of the earliest villas in the conservation area, with Highfield House being the largest.”