Plans to convert disused Worksop farm into hotel for walkers and cyclists submitted

Manor Farm, in Carburton, was vacated in 2021 as an agricultural facility and owners, the Welbeck Estate, which “identified the need for redevelopment of the site for a viable alternative use to enable the reuse and long-term protection of the heritage assets within the site”.

Working with independent hoteliers Boot and Bike, which specialise in accommodation for walkers and cyclists, as well as other outdoor enthusiasts, and are keen to establish a new base in North Nottinghamshire – a report to Bassetlaw District Council states.

"The proposal will incorporate the Manor Farm Estate, including the East Barns, the Grade II-listed West Barns and the Grade II-listed Manor House, bringing the existing historical structures in to use as a vibrant hotel,” the report states.

The site’s proximity to Clumber Park is described as a key benefit for the conversion, with hundreds regularly flocking to the area to enjoy the grounds. There are also extensive cycle routes in the immediate vicinity and it can also be reached by a short walk from the Sherwood Arrow bus, the report states.

If given to go-ahead, the new hotel will also include a restaurant and bar, cycle and equipment storage, dog grooming facilities and a bike and boot wash area.

A heritage impact statement iussed on behalf of the developers states: “The proposed works will seek to make sensitive and minimal alterations to the existing buildings. However, some barns and outbuildings are in a poor condition and will require extensive repair/rebuilding.

"A general lack of maintenance is some areas, in particular the central pig barn within the East Barns, has led to the significant deterioration to the existing structure.

“The site benefits from a unique setting providing long-distance views across the Water Meadows and the River Poulter to the south-east and the Flood Dyke to the north-west.

"The existing buildings create a unique opportunity to embrace the agricultural setting and style of architecture, retaining as much of the existing structures as possible and harnessing the character of the buildings in the proposals by taking a minimal intervention approach.”