Plans submitted to convert former Worksop bank building into new wine bar
Developers want to convert the former Yorkshire Bank branch, formerly located at 50-52 Bridge Street.
According to submitted plans, the proposal would not see any significant material alterations to the exterior of the premises.
But the interior would include a bar area, banks of sofas between low tables, as well as standalone tables and chairs.
The main entrance would be on Bridge Street, with a separate disabled entrance also located on the front of the building.
It would, however, see the removal of a number of internal walls and doors to make way for a new, more open-plan look.
The building has been empty since the Yorkshire Bank closed its Worksop branch in 2017.
The application will be considered by planners at Bassetlaw District Council at a future date.