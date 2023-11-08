Plans submitted to convert former Worksop bank building into new wine bar

Plans have been submitted to convert a former Worksop bank into a new bar, an application to Bassetlaw District Council has revealed.

Developers want to convert the former Yorkshire Bank branch, formerly located at 50-52 Bridge Street.

According to submitted plans, the proposal would not see any significant material alterations to the exterior of the premises.

But the interior would include a bar area, banks of sofas between low tables, as well as standalone tables and chairs.

The main entrance would be on Bridge Street, with a separate disabled entrance also located on the front of the building.

It would, however, see the removal of a number of internal walls and doors to make way for a new, more open-plan look.

The building has been empty since the Yorkshire Bank closed its Worksop branch in 2017.