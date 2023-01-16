News you can trust since 1895
Plans submitted to build new homes on site of derelict Worksop pub

Plans have been submitted to build eight new homes on the site of a former pub in Worksop.

By Andy Done-Johnson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

An application has been submitted to planners at Bassetlaw District Council to build the four pairs of semi-detached properties on the site of the former Foresters Arms in Shrewsbury Road Worksop.

The application also includes the demolition of a small commercial building on the now derelict site.

The pub has been closed for a number of years. It will be considered by council planners on a future date.

The site of the former Foresters Arms in Worksop
