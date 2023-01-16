Plans submitted to build new homes on site of derelict Worksop pub
Plans have been submitted to build eight new homes on the site of a former pub in Worksop.
By Andy Done-Johnson
An application has been submitted to planners at Bassetlaw District Council to build the four pairs of semi-detached properties on the site of the former Foresters Arms in Shrewsbury Road Worksop.
The application also includes the demolition of a small commercial building on the now derelict site.
The pub has been closed for a number of years. It will be considered by council planners on a future date.