Plans submitted to build 1,250 new homes as part of 'garden village' development on Bassetlaw farmland.

The application, made to Bassetlaw District Council, also include a new school, a community hub, sports pitches and a community park at the site off Ollerton Road in Retford.

There will also be separate residential accommodation for the over-55s.

A design and access statement from the developers states: “The central park is located at the heart of the new community.

An artist's impression of the centre of the new village community

"The semi formal park space contains play facilities, picnic spots, wildflower meadows and grass lawns large enough to host community events.

"The village green is a key orientation spot from which a number of green links reach out from the park connecting the space to neighbouring spaces and facilities in all directions.

"The primary access route and a number of secondary routes also interact with the space making it easy and intuitive to find.

"The proposed landscape to the east of the site connects into existing access points into neighbouring communities or the wider landscape. Green corridors

provide attractive green links between these points supporting pedestrian/cycle movement across the zone.

“The largest open space is located to the eastern edge of the site with views towards the River Idle. This area contains play facilities for a range of ages, allotments amongst new woodland and wildflower meadows.”

It continues: “Ollerton Road provides the primary point of highway access for the site.

“The pedestrian access proposals will incorporate new footways along the site frontage on to Ollerton Road, extending the areas footway networks to the southern boundary of the site.

“There will be no direct vehicle access from development onto Ollerton Road other than two roundabout junctions."

Residential buildings will typically be two stories, with the potential for some buildings to be erected at 2.5 and three stories, the report states.

It will also include new footpaths and cycle routes along Ollerton Road, as well as additional pedestrian and cycle access from Brecks Road and Landsdown Drive.

The report states that the proposed development will be built over seven fields and will cover almost 104 hectares.