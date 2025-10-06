Plans for nuclear fusion facility on Lincolnshire border has potential to benefit the world, developer says

Plans to build a nuclear fusion power plant on the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire border could bring ‘huge’ benefits, according to leading councillors.

The facility would be built on the site of the former West Burton power station, near Retford.

The plans are being developed by the UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, which is owned by the UK Energy Authority.

The proposals were unveiled at a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority business and infrastructure meeting on October 1.

The company received £2.5bn over five years to develop its Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) project.

The project aims to prove that fusion has been a commercially viable operation on a global scale.

Construction of the facility is expected to start in 2030 and it’s anticipated to be completed by 2040.

The facility is expected to create more than 6,000 jobs and the company says it will benefit neighbouring areas including Gainsborough.

Ben Bradley, head of communications at Step Fusion, said: “The impact of this will be ground-breaking and it will benefit the whole region.

“This project is about creating an industry that will be able to be scaled up and developed around the world.

“Nuclear fusion is an effective and efficient energy production process. It’s low in carbon and produces limitless energy.”

He added: “It’s also safe and relatively reliable. It has an important role in developing the country’s energy security and provides huge benefits.

“We want to develop the technology which can then be used around the world.

“We’re trying to build a prototype which proves that it can be viable on a commercial scale.”

Coun Sean Matthews (Reform UK), leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said he supports the plans.

He said: “It’s a really exciting project and it’s fantastic that it’s on our doorstep.

“It’s really important to look at the industry. The benefits of this are huge. I would like to see a continued move towards getting this facility into operation.”