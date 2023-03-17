Plans for new permanent traveller site near Worksop turned down following raft of objections

The application had been made to convert the land, east of Retford Road, Haughton, into a site to include four permanent ptches, as well as a day room, children’s play area and car parking.

But the proposal was met with objections from Highways, fearing the new site would increase traffic in the area, along with Bothamsall and Walesby parish councils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities raised objections including that the development would not be in-keeping with the surrounding area, a lack of support services in the local area, and that it would lead to development in open country side.

The application had been earmarked for land in Haughton

Objections were also raised that the development would sit too near to an ancient monument – with the Haughton decoy motte and bailey castle close by.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a planning report, the district’s conservation officer said: “The proposed development and associated buildings and caravans would compete with and draw attention away from this designated heritage asset, and would potentially undermine the impact of any future archaeological work on the castle.”

Dozens of objections were also raised y local residents, including:

The use of the access would conflict with pedestrians and children using the footway;

The site has previously been used to bury animals infected with anthrax;

A similar scheme was refused and dismissed on appeal nine years ago;

Surplus World War One munitions were buried on the site;

The local school is oversubscribed and there are no local doctors surgeries;

Loss of hedgerow would have a detrimental impact on the character of the area;

The development would be of no benefit to the community;

It would reduce the attractiveness of holiday lets in the area.

The planning report concludes: “It is considered that the most up to date evidence demonstrates that there is no requirement for new sites and therefore the

Advertisement

Advertisement

provision of new pitches carries limited weight in the determination of this application.”