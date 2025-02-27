Plans for 140 homes submitted as next phase of 1,300-home development progresses in Harworth

By Lauren Monaghan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Construction could start soon on nearly 140 homes in Harworth after plans for their appearance were submitted to the council.

Housing developer Bellway Homes Limited (Yorkshire) applied to Bassetlaw District Council on Monday, February 17, for the appearance, layout, scale and landscaping of 138 homes on land south of Scrooby Road in Harworth.

It’s part of a wider Bassetlaw development of more than 1,300 properties, approved on the land in 2021 and called the Harworth Colliery Regeneration Scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current development, submitted this month, relates to phase 3D of the wider project plan.

The homes are part of a wider Bassetlaw development of more than 1,300 propertiesThe homes are part of a wider Bassetlaw development of more than 1,300 properties
The homes are part of a wider Bassetlaw development of more than 1,300 properties

Properties will be split into 61 three-bedroom homes and 77 four-bedroom homes.

All homes will be two storeys to stay similar to the different phases of the wider development and have a clear, urban structure.

Residents will mainly access the site from the north but will have connecting access from the different phases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All properties will have individual footpath access to their gardens with some homes having a shared private driveway for access according to plans.

Planning papers say: “New residents and following generations will have the opportunity to have long and successful lives in a sustainable and pleasant location.”

Jones Homes and Kier Living will build 71 and 125 homes on two separate patches of land at the Scrooby Road entrance.

Miller Homes and Harron Homes are currently building on-site as part of the Phase 2 of the wider development- these works started in early 2022.

Harron Homes also plans to develop a further 65 homes on the site.

The District Council will decide on this application at a later stage.

Related topics:Bassetlaw District CouncilPropertiesResidentsYorkshireHarron Homes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice