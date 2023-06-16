The free multi-modal planner, which can be accessed via eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk, allows customers to input trip criteria such as journey time, environmentally friendly options or trips that increase health benefits.

Journeys can be planned from any starting location, including a postcode, what3words or Google Places, to a final destination.

Alongside rail, suggested journey options include other modes of transport, from bus and tram to e-bike, and will highlight the fastest, greenest or healthiest route depending on customer choice.

EMR launch new seamless door-to-door journey planner

The journey plans will also show any known delays or cancellations and will provide customers with all the information they need, such as length of each journey leg, which bus stop to use and the expected weather on route.

It is the latest feature to be added to EMR Messenger, a personalised journey assistant which provides passengers with real-time journey information via WhatsApp and Messenger.

Updates include disruption alerts and information on the busy-ness of the train.

Neil Grabham, EMR customer service director, said: “The journey planner is another great option for customers and it sits perfectly alongside the EMR Messenger service - which provides customers with personalised journey updates, including details of real-time disruption.”