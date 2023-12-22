News you can trust since 1895
Places of Worship in Worksop will benefit from a share of a £42 million conservation fund

Religious buildings in Worksop are among nearly 5,000 in the United Kingdom that will receive a share of up to £42 million in public funding ahead of this year’s festive celebrations, as the Government continues its support for the conservation of listed places of worship across the country.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
St Annes Church in Worksop is among those set to receive fundingSt Annes Church in Worksop is among those set to receive funding
Since 2010, the Places of Worship Fund has invested £346 million in listed churches, synagogues, mosques and temples. The fund provides grants towards the VAT incurred on eligible costs, such as works to the roofs, masonry and monuments integral to the buildings.

Places of Worship in Worksop set to receive funding include St Annes Church on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, which will receive £3,000, St Johns Church on Overend Road, Worksop, will receive £16,302.97, St Mary Magdalene on Duke Street, Creswell, will receive £361.20, St John The Evangelist Church on Church Street, Scofton, Worksop, will receive £1,721 and The Priory Church of St Mary and St Martin on Sheffield Road, Blyth, will recieve £1,189.30.

