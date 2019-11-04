Pig rescued from Dinnington flat by firefighters - after reaching 30 stone

A colossal female pig had to be rescued from a first-floor flat in Dinnington by firefighters who had to carry her out on a stretcher - because she weighed 30 STONE.

Two-year-old porker Twiglet had been bought as a £60 Christmas present for Elaine Edwards by her grandchildren after they saw an advert for a "micro-pig” on Facebook.

Firefighters had to carry Twiglet out on a stretcher

But although Twiglet was initially tiny, she swiftly grew to a whopping 200 kilograms after gorging on Chinese takeaways, chocolate and porridge.

She slept on a mattress in Elaine's bedroom, was house-trained to use a cat litter tray and preferred the indoors with central heating on during a two-year stint living in the upstairs flat since 2017.

But when Elaine, 57, died in August this year from an unknown condition, Twiglet was too large and panicky to be safely manoeuvred out of the flat.

A joint operation by firefighters, RSPCA inspectors and Green Vets was needed to free the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig.

She is currently living at Peppers Field Equine & Poultry Rehabilitation Centre

The 5ft-long porker was sedated before being strapped to a bariatric stretcher and then lowered down a set of stairs by six firemen on September 27 this year.

Elaine’s granddaughter Calli Edwards, 20, who lives in Rotherham, said: “My nan had always wanted a pig ever since she was a little girl so we bought one for her for £60 off Facebook.

“She was absolutely besotted with Twiglet and loved her to death. She was a member of the family.

“Twiglet had her own single bed in my nan’s room with her own teddies - that was life for Twiglet. She got everything she wanted.

Twiglet has since lost around one and a half stone

“No one was allowed to bad-mouthed Twiglet or make jokes about bacon sandwiches around her. She was my nan’s world.

“If you had nothing nice to say about Twiglet, you had to say nothing at all. She got too big to get down the steps and go out.”

Twiglet has been living at Peppers Field Equine & Poultry Rehabilitation Centre in Letwell near Rotherham for the last five weeks.

The pounds are now dropping off — Twiglet has now lost around one-and-a-half stone after being introduced to fruit and veg, with grapes being her new favourite.

But old habits die hard and staff are having to slowly wean Twiglet off her junk food diet as she struggled to adapt to animal food.

Centre trustee Chloe Watson, 33, who lives in Worksop, said: “When she first came she was really quiet. I think she was quite depressed after her owner died.

“She was quiet and reserved but she has now come out of her shell. She has lost around 10 kilograms.

“Our plan was to rehome her but I’m not sure now. We are toying with the idea of her going to someone perfect but it looks like she is staying put and we might have to get another pig friend.

“From what I can gather, she had a fantastic life and ruled the roost.

“She definitely lived a life of luxury in the flat, but it wasn’t really the right environment for her.”

Following Elaine’s death, Twiglet was initially meant to go to another sanctuary which fell through before Peppers Field agreed to take her.

During the rescue, it was quickly realised that Twiglet was too “large and grumpy to bring down the set of stairs awake."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called by RSPCA officers before a vet was drafted in to sedate the enormous animal.

RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam said: "This was a first for me - a couple of hundred pound pig is not a common animal to be kept in a first floor flat, for very good reasons!

"We are really happy that we were able to bring everyone together to help Twiglet and her owner’s family and grateful to everyone involved, and so pleased that she's doing well in her new home."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that one fire engine was despatched to the flat following a request by the RSPCA.

Crews were on the scene for almost three hours while safely lowering Twiglet out of the flat on a stretcher.