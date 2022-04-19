Pictures: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary's Easter fair raises much-needed funds

Visitors to the fair on Saturday enjoyed a range of stalls from crafts, food, children’s toys and clothes with lots of local businesses having a presence at the event.

The event raised more than £2,000 for the animal sanctuary, based in North Anston, with money from the raffle still to be counted and added to the final amount.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "It was a brilliant day of sun, games and lots of fun.

Dressed for the occasion stallholders Elizabeth Firth and Deborah Armstrong.

"It was amazing to see everyone and we hope people had a lovely day supporting Thornberry and local businesses.”

Laura Skibbs with Holly - one of the sanctuary's Easter bunnies.