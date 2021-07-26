Heritage High School pupils enjoyed their prom.

Pictures show Derbyshire students enjoying ‘night to remember’ prom

Students at Heritage High School in Clowne had a wonderful time at their prom.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 26th July 2021, 2:39 pm

The event was held at Van Dyke Hotel last Wednesday – here are some been sent these lovely pictures.

The community rallied around to organise the prom – after the school decided not to host one amid health and safety fears.

Photo: Submitted

Year 11 pupils at the school were able to celebrate their achievements at the hotel after parents and businesses stepped in to make the prom happen.

Photo: Submitted

Melanie Cliff, one of the parents who organised the prom, thanked everyone who was involved in making the event happen - and all those who attended.

Photo: Submitted

Melanie said: "It was a very successful evening and enjoyed by all."

Photo: Submitted

Derbyshire
