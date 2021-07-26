Pictures show Derbyshire students enjoying ‘night to remember’ prom

The event was held at Van Dyke Hotel last Wednesday – here are some been sent these lovely pictures.
Heritage High prom
The community rallied around to organise the prom – after the school decided not to host one amid health and safety fears.
Photo: Submitted

Year 11 pupils at the school were able to celebrate their achievements at the hotel after parents and businesses stepped in to make the prom happen.


Melanie Cliff, one of the parents who organised the prom, thanked everyone who was involved in making the event happen - and all those who attended.


Melanie said: "It was a very successful evening and enjoyed by all."
