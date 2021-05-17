Play centres like Captain Jack's, in Retford, could reopen from May 17.

Pictures from Worksop and Bassetlaw as Covid restrictions are lifted

Lockdown rules in England were eased again today, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 17th May 2021, 7:54 pm

The latest easing of restrictions saw museums, theatres, cinemas, hotels, play centres and B&Bs reopen.

Six people, or two households, are now allowed to meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors.

With May’s miserable weather continuing, many people in Worksop made the most of being allowed to sit indoors in pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars.

People are also now allowed to hug close friends and family, but have been warned to remain cautious when doing so.

1. Cooking up a storm

The School of Artisan Food, in Welbeck reopened for short courses on May 17.

2. Fun times with Barney at Captain Jack's in Retford

Fun times with Barney at Captain Jack's play centre, in Retford

3. Playing Princess games at Captain Jack's in Retford

Playing Princess games at Captain Jack's play centre, in Retford, when it reopened on Monday, May 17.

4. Indoor dining

Costa Coffee, in the Priory Shopping Centre, in Worksop was busy as lockdown restrictions eased to allow for indoor dining.

