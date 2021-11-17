Pictures from the blooming marvellous Worksop flower society's 71st show

The society held its 71st show on Sunday November 14 at St Anne’s Church hall, and saw many new exhibits from giant vegetables to beautiful chrysanthemums.

The free-to-enter event saw many contestants winning a range of polished trophies, with winners as young as five and 10-years-old all the way up to participants in their 80s.

The committee hailed the show as another success with visitors also enjoying refreshments and the tombola, but noted they sadly saw less exhibits than usual as it clashed with Remembrance Sunday events.

Worksop and District Chrysanthemum and Horticultural Society's latest show has been hailed a success.

Len Taylor, vice chairman of the society, thanked everyone for taking part and said the society look forward to seeing more people enjoy the fun in the new year. The flower show will return in September 2022.

Christine and Alan Wright who judged the homecraft and vegetables.

Top local grower Dave Searle with some of his entries.

Flower judge Mike Graves with the vase he selected for the top award.

Expert Alpine grower John Savage was showing top class exhibits