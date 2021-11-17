Pictures from the blooming marvellous Worksop flower society's 71st show
Worksop and District Chrysanthemum and Horticultural Society welcomed everyone to its second show of the year over the weekend.
The society held its 71st show on Sunday November 14 at St Anne’s Church hall, and saw many new exhibits from giant vegetables to beautiful chrysanthemums.
The free-to-enter event saw many contestants winning a range of polished trophies, with winners as young as five and 10-years-old all the way up to participants in their 80s.
The committee hailed the show as another success with visitors also enjoying refreshments and the tombola, but noted they sadly saw less exhibits than usual as it clashed with Remembrance Sunday events.
Len Taylor, vice chairman of the society, thanked everyone for taking part and said the society look forward to seeing more people enjoy the fun in the new year. The flower show will return in September 2022.