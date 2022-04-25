Pictures from Medieval re-enactment as part of St George's Day celebrations in Worksop

Members of Escafeld Medieval Society took part in a knights tournament.

Worksop Business Forum organised lots of activities in and around the town centre on Saturday.

In Old Market Square there were crafts, children’s rides and a variety of stalls for people to enjoy.

And in the grounds of the Priory Church, Escafeld Medieval Society were putting on re-enactment displays.

Brother Keiren the monk at a display of authentic foods at the St George's Day event in Worksop Priory Church.

Lady Rosa of Ribotson, Lady Christina of Bath and Lady Meghan of Barlow prepare to watch the tournament.

Knights demonstrating their skills during the tournament on Saturday.

There was medieval action in the church grounds throughout the day.

Worksop Priory Church provided the perfect backdrop to the day's activities.