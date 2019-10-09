Pictures - Clumber park Memory Walk 2019

A huge crowd of walkers, many of whom had photos of loved ones pinned to their blue shirts, gathered at the Nottinghamshire beauty spot before completing a 2.5km or 8km route in aid of dementia research.
Almost 3,000 people took part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Clumber Park Memory Walk to fight the UK’s biggest killer.
