Photos: Worksop residents flock to the streets to support Tour of Britain cyclists
Cyclists from the Tour of Britain cycled through Worksop on stage four of the race, from Sherwood Forest to Newark – as residents flocked to the streets in support.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
The Tour is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from Sunday,
September 3-Sunday, September 10.
On Wednesday, September 6, the fourth stage, cyclists set off from Sherwood Forest to Newark, leaving Forest Corner at 11.15am on a 166km
Part of the route saw cyclists ride through Worksop and take a scenic cycle through Clumber Park.
