Photos: Worksop residents flock to the streets to support Tour of Britain cyclists

Cyclists from the Tour of Britain cycled through Worksop on stage four of the race, from Sherwood Forest to Newark – as residents flocked to the streets in support.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST

The Tour is the UK’s elite international cycling event with more than 100 of the world’s best cyclists battling it out over eight stages from Sunday,

September 3-Sunday, September 10.

On Wednesday, September 6, the fourth stage, cyclists set off from Sherwood Forest to Newark, leaving Forest Corner at 11.15am on a 166km

route through the county of Nottinghamshire.

Part of the route saw cyclists ride through Worksop and take a scenic cycle through Clumber Park.

Spectators line the streets in Worksop.

1. Street support

Spectators line the streets in Worksop. Photo: Brian eyre

Stage 4 Tour of Britain. Sherwood Forest - Newark on Trent. Worksop. Nigel Junks and Lawrence Keen.

2. The best view

Stage 4 Tour of Britain. Sherwood Forest - Newark on Trent. Worksop. Nigel Junks and Lawrence Keen. Photo: Brian Eyre

Worskop crowds cheered and waved flags. Do you recognise anyone?

3. Cheers

Worskop crowds cheered and waved flags. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: Brian Eyre

Sue and Steve Needham watched the cycle event in Worksop.

4. All smiles

Sue and Steve Needham watched the cycle event in Worksop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:WorksopNottinghamshireClumber Park